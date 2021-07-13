Not two days since Italy won the European Championship at Wembley with a penalty shoot-out victory, talks of one of their stars, Jorginho, moving on from Chelsea is rife, thanks to his agent courting other clubs.

Blues manager, Thomas Tuchel, surely won’t countenance losing one of his key players, however, as the Daily Express report, the player’s agent, Joao Santos, isn’t knocking back the interest in his client.

“I confirm it, these interests have arrived,” he said.

“Of course, at 29 he can do very well in all the top European clubs and many are interested in him.”

Jorginho is now enjoying a well-earned holiday before reporting for pre-season, and he could kill any rumours stone dead if he were to come out and say he’s happy in west London.

His silence therefore speaks volumes at this point.

With two years left on his contract at Chelsea, the club have the option of holding him to it or letting him go for the market value.

In a year’s time, that value may have plummeted given the close proximity to the end of his deal, so a definitive decision could be made before the beginning of the 2021/22 campaign.