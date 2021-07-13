Talks underway: Arsenal youngster wanted by Premier League outfit on season-long loan

Newcastle United have opened talks with Arsenal with the intention of keeping Joe Willock on loan for another season, according to The Times.

Willock signed for the Magpies on loan in January, with his influence a major contributor to Steve Bruce’s men avoiding relegation to the Championship.

With a spring in his step, the 21-year-old scored in seven consecutive Premier League games, proving that he IS ready to be playing regular first-team football. ‘Ave that, Mikel Arteta.

The Times now believe, unsurprisingly, that Newcastle have opened talks with Arsenal over keeping Willock for another season, giving him more of a chance to spread his wings and develop.

It will likely be dependent on whether Arteta sees a spot for Willock in his side, else Arsenal will probably see the value of him spending a full season out on loan.

Though Willock’s goal scoring form at the end of the season was, of course, unsustainable, it was a clear indication of his effectiveness in front of goal.

Steve Bruce would be lucky to have him at his disposal for another year.

