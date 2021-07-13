Newcastle United falling behind in race for £20m star’s signature

Newcastle United have been handed a stumbling block in their pursuit of defensive reinforcements this summer, with Celtic reportedly setting a sizeable asking price for Kristoffer Ajer.

Should Steve Bruce’s men wish to add the Norway international to his ranks, the Magpies will need to fork out £20m.

This comes from The Athletic (via Geordie Boot Boys), with the publication noting the centre-half’s expiring contract (set to run out next year), with several interested parties potentially set to capitalise on it.

With the likes of Brentford (£15m) and Bundesliga outfit Bayer Leverkusen (£10m) both bidding in excess of the valuation (£6m) Newcastle were reportedly prepared to part ways with for the 23-year-old, it seems at the moment unlikely that the club will win this transfer race.