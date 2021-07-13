(Photo) Lazio confirm signing of West Ham United attacker

Italian side Lazio has completed the signing of West Ham United attacker Felipe Anderson.

Anderson, 28, joined the Hammers in 2018 following a £34m move from Lazio.

Despite arriving in the country’s capital tipped to be a major success, the Brazilian’s time in London has massively failed to live up to expectations.

Allowed to leave on loan and join Porto last season, Anderson’s time with David Moyes’ Hammers has now finally come to an end with the attacker understood to have joined Lazio on a free transfer.

Having used their official social media channels to confirm they have re-signed the wide-attacker, Lazio posted an image of the player with the caption “Nice to see you in Rome again, @F_Andersoon”