Plans for Maradona tribute match featuring Italy and Argentina take shape

With Italy and Argentina having won the European Championship and Copa America respectively, plans are taking shape for a Diego Maradona tribute match between the two countries.

According to a tweet from respected football journalist, Tariq Panja, the one-off game would be played in Napoli.

Negotiations for the match are apparently at an advanced stage, although no firm details are available at this juncture.

Argentina captain, Lionel Messi, is surely now firmly in the conversation for the best to have ever played the game, given La Albiceleste’s triumph over Brazil, and he would almost certainly lead the team against the Azzurri in Maradona’s adopted city.

Though El Diego never really hit the heights as consistently as his countryman, he was revered and deified in Napoli.

Any match, were it to be organised, would surely be incredibly popular not just in the locale, but across Italy and Argentina as well as with football supporters more generally.

