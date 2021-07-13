Recent reports have linked Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Adama Traore with a sensational switch to Anfield, however, when asked for his thoughts, former striker Kevin Phillips isn’t sure Jurgen Klopp will go out to land the pacey attacker.

Traore, 25, joined Wolves in 2018 following an £18m from Middeslbourgh.

Since arriving in the Midlands, the exciting Spanish winger has gone on to feature in 131 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 28 goals, along the way.

Despite enjoying a majorly impressive campaign two seasons ago, the most recent campaign saw the attacker endure patchy spells of form echoed by the fact he netted just twice in the Premier League.

Now with just two years left on his current deal, there have been concerns that the club may look to offload the attacker out of fear of seeing his value plummet next summer.

One club heavily linked with a move in recent times have been 2019-20 champions Liverpool (Football Insider).

Speaking about the prospect of seeing Traore arrive at Anfield, Phillips, who spoke exclusively to Football Insider, said: “I could not see him as anything more than an impact player for Liverpool next season. That would be it for me. He could have a similar role in the squad to someone like Xherdan Shaqiri.

“Traore has blown very hot and cold of late. Two seasons ago he was phenomenal but last season he was a different player. He certainly didn’t reach those levels again.

“As an impact player, any club would take him. But are Liverpool going to sign a player for a big fee, on big wages to sit on the bench? I cannot see it happening to be honest.”