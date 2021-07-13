Pundit urges Liverpool to sign Atletico Madrid star amid transfer speculation

According to recent reports, Liverpool has launched a formal bid for Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez. Although understood to have been rejected, former striker Kevin Phillips believes the Spanish midfielder would be a ‘great replacement’ for the recently departed Gini Wijnaldum.

Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo have reported that Liverpool recently offered Atletico Madrid €40m in exchange for Niguez – however, that opening bid was rejected with the Spanish side holding out for €50m.

With Niguez’s future at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium under threat following an unusually poor campaign last season, the midfielder’s woes have been amplified after the Colchoneros recently signed Udinese’s Rodrigo De Paul (BBC Sport).

READ MORE: Contact made: Leicester discuss transfer of defender who spent last season on loan in the Premier League

Understood to be keen to secure a long-term replacement for Wijnaldum, who recently joined Paris-Saint Germain on a free transfer, Jurgen Klopp appears keen to bring Niguez to the Premier League.

Speaking exclusively to Football Insider, Phillips thinks the La Liga champion would be a great addition to Klopp’s squad.

“He could be a great signing and replacement for Wijnaldum,” Phillips said. “It sounds like they’ve been admirers of his for a long time so they will have done their homework on him. He is coming from the champions of Spain as well, let’s not forget.

“Liverpool will have a lot of the ball next season and he is someone who possesses that little bit of magic.

“I think it could turn out to be a really good replacement if they can get him in for money that’s not ridiculous.”]

Since forcing his way into the club’s first-team, Niguez has gone on to feature in a whopping 337 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 62 goals, along the way.