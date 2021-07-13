It’s full steam ahead at Everton for Rafael Benitez, as players return from their holidays in readiness for the pre-season programme.

The Spaniard will be keen to get his squad as settled as possible and as quickly as possible.

To that end, Sport are reporting that centre-back, Yerry Mina, will be sold in order to bring in Barcelona’s Clement Lenglet.

The Frenchman didn’t have his best season with the Catalan outfit, and with the signing of Eric Garcia and the form of Ronald Araujo, Gerard Pique and Oscar Mingueza, Barca are well covered in central defence.

Mina was never the right fit for Barca and was quickly moved on to Everton.

After enjoying a reasonably good start at Goodison Park, his form has dipped significantly, and a poor Copa America from a defensive point of view has seemingly made up the new manager’s mind.

Given the controversy surrounding Benitez’s appointment, every decision he makes in his first few months will be scrutinised.

Lenglet’s potential hire will seemingly be the first to be put under the microscope.