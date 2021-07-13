Real Madrid star’s potential Manchester United contract detailed in report

Todo Fichajes claim to know how much Raphael Varane will earn after his proposed move to Manchester United goes through.

Varane to Man United has been gathering pace. You are beginning to get the impression that Harry Maguire will return to Old Trafford with a world-class centre-back partner to lineup alongside him.

While Todo Fichajes’ report on the deal stops short of saying it’s signed and sealed, there is a strong suggestion that the move is imminent – almost a matter of when, rather than if.

The report even goes as far as noting the wages that Varane will be earning if/when he signs along the dotted line with Man United this summer.

As per Todo Fichajes, Varane will bank €12M (£10.2M)-a-year as a Man United player, which works out at €230K (£196K)-a-week, which is said to be more than what he earns at Real Madrid currently.

The report notes that the World Cup winner will pen a five-year deal with the Red Devils, keeping him until 2026. With Varane being 28-years-old, that’ll take him near enough to the end of his prime.

What a signing this will be if it goes through…

