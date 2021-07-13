Real Madrid are ready to pay €50m to beat Barcelona to signing of breakout Euro 2020 star

Real Madrid love signing a player based on a starring performance in a major international tournament, so it was always going to be interesting to see who they went after this time.

There have been plenty of big-name players who excelled this summer, but a lot of fans won’t have been familiar with Mikkel Damsgaard until the tournament.

He was excellent last season in Serie A with Sampdoria and he took that form into the tournament, so it’s reached a point where Tuttosport have reported that a multitude of teams are looking to bring him in.

Real are mentioned as one of the biggest suitors alongside Barcelona, but it’s suggested that Madrid would be willing to pay the €50m price tag – something that Barca can’t touch just now.

It could be a complicated deal as Sampdoria don’t want to sell him until the summer of 2022 but it wouldn’t make sense to agree to a deal just now, especially when his value could rise after another good year and clubs should start to recover financially too.

The likes of Spurs, Liverpool and Inter Milan are also said to be interested so the competition is fierce, but it won’t be a surprise if he does get a big move after his performances for Denmark.