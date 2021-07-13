Menu

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez labels club legends “frauds” in shocking leaked audio

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has labelled club legends Iker Casillas and Raul “frauds” in a shocking leaked audio clip.

Listen below as Perez can be heard laying into Casillas and Raul, in audio dating back to 2006 that has only just been leaked today…

It’s not quite clear why Perez slammed these iconic Real Madrid figures like this, with the pair among the greatest in the club’s history.

Los Blancos fans won’t take this well and are sure to demand answers from Perez as soon as possible.

