Liverpool have six midfielders on their shortlist as they look to replace Gini Wijnaldum, according to Fichajes.

Wijnaldum has been a key player for Liverpool in recent seasons, but with his contract coming to an end, and terms not being agreed, he walked away on a Bosman.

That left Liverpool in a difficult situation, as Jurgen Klopp had lost a key member of his squad, but without receiving a single penny in return to reinvest into a replacement.

Nevertheless, Liverpool WILL replace Wijnaldum, they quite simply have to, and Fichajes believe they know the identities of the six players being looked at.

MORE: Jurgen Klopp has already made his stance on possible Philippe Coutinho return clear

Florian Neuhaus (Borussia Monchengladbach), Lorenzo Pellegrini (AS Roma), Ryan Gravenberch (Ajax), Yves Bissouma (Brighton), Saul Niguez (Atletico Madrid) and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Lazio) are all thought to be under consideration by the Reds.

Fichajes do not provide any sort of insight into the ordering of those players in terms of Liverpool’s preference. It’s for fans to make up their own minds in terms of who they want to see come through the door.

Click here for more of the latest Liverpool news