Menu

Revealed: Liverpool’s six man shortlist of potential Gini Wijnaldum replacements

Liverpool FC
Posted by

Liverpool have six midfielders on their shortlist as they look to replace Gini Wijnaldum, according to Fichajes.

Wijnaldum has been a key player for Liverpool in recent seasons, but with his contract coming to an end, and terms not being agreed, he walked away on a Bosman.

That left Liverpool in a difficult situation, as Jurgen Klopp had lost a key member of his squad, but without receiving a single penny in return to reinvest into a replacement.

Nevertheless, Liverpool WILL replace Wijnaldum, they quite simply have to, and Fichajes believe they know the identities of the six players being looked at.

MORE: Jurgen Klopp has already made his stance on possible Philippe Coutinho return clear

Liverpool need to adequately replace Gini Wijnaldum
More Stories / Latest News
Liverpool receive huge blow with Anfield below capacity at the start of the 2021/22 Premier League campaign
Three England stars make UEFA’s Euro 2020 Team of the Tournament along with five Italians
Real Madrid star’s potential Manchester United contract detailed in report

Florian Neuhaus (Borussia Monchengladbach), Lorenzo Pellegrini (AS Roma), Ryan Gravenberch (Ajax), Yves Bissouma (Brighton), Saul Niguez (Atletico Madrid) and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Lazio) are all thought to be under consideration by the Reds.

Fichajes do not provide any sort of insight into the ordering of those players in terms of Liverpool’s preference. It’s for fans to make up their own minds in terms of who they want to see come through the door.

Click here for more of the latest Liverpool news

More Stories Florian Neuhaus Lorenzo Pellegrini Ryan Gravenberch Saul Niguez Sergej Milinkovic-Savic Yves Bissouma

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.