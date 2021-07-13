Arsenal defender William Saliba looks to have completed his loan transfer to Marseille.

See below as Saliba has been spotted posing with a scarf of the Ligue 1 giants as this deal is now surely all but done…

Voilà William Saliba est arrivé à Marseille ????? pic.twitter.com/XXDVy0favt — titi ( c’est toi le boss) (@Mode55489648) July 13, 2021

Saliba has looked an exciting prospect in recent times and could end up being a fine signing for Marseille, though some Gunners fans may be concerned at the lack of playing time afforded to him by Mikel Arteta.

The 20-year-old will now hope to prove himself at Marseille, and Arsenal fans will no doubt keep an eye on his progress this season.