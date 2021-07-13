Menu

(Photo) Arsenal ace’s loan transfer is surely done as he poses with new club’s scarf

Arsenal defender William Saliba looks to have completed his loan transfer to Marseille.

See below as Saliba has been spotted posing with a scarf of the Ligue 1 giants as this deal is now surely all but done…

Saliba has looked an exciting prospect in recent times and could end up being a fine signing for Marseille, though some Gunners fans may be concerned at the lack of playing time afforded to him by Mikel Arteta.

The 20-year-old will now hope to prove himself at Marseille, and Arsenal fans will no doubt keep an eye on his progress this season.

