With Euro 2020 already consigned to the history books, UEFA have named their Team of the Tournament, which includes three England stars and five Italians.

Even though he top scored at the tournament, Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo was nowhere to be seen.

The Sun report that Gianluigi Donnarumma was voted as player of the tournament by a panel that included West Ham United manager, David Moyes.

He was joined in the XI by his compatriots, Leonardo Spinazzola – whose tournament was cruelly cut short by injury – Leonardo Bonucci, Federico Chiesa and Jorginho.

The Three Lions were represented by Raheem Sterling, Harry Maguire and Kyle Walker, all of whom had sensational tournaments.

Making up the remainder of the squad are Belgium’s Romelu Lukaku, Spain’s midfield wunderkind, Pedri, and Denmark star, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

There’s unlikely to be too many arguments over the make up of that particular XI, though Ronaldo might well have something to say about his omission.