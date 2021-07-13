Tottenham identify bargain £20m star as ideal target to play alongside Harry Kane

Despite Harry Kane’s future at Tottenham remaining up in the air, the London-based outfit are reportedly already lining up potential targets to join the club in a supporting role to the England captain.

Southampton’s wantaway star Danny Ings has been identified as the club’s top transfer target, with the aim of pairing up the ex-Liverpool star with the 27-year-old, according to The Telegraph.

The striker has rejected a four-year contract extension in the South Coast, with The Athletic claiming that the 29-year-old is prepared to seek a new challenge elsewhere.

READ MORE: La Liga giants set to make decision on Manchester United-linked star as contract expiry looms

The former publication points to Dany Levy’s prior interest expressed in the forward whilst he was still at Burnley, with Tottenham potentially set to try once more to secure the player’s signature, with him being likely available for a fee in the region of £20m.

With new boss Espirito Santo reportedly looking to implemented a two-striker system at the Tottenham Hostpur Stadium, Ings could be set to get his opportunity to shine at a club vying for Champions League football next term.

Champions Manchester City are also thought to be interested, with the Citizens’ presenting a potentially attractive option to the Englishman following the departure of club legend Sergio Aguero.