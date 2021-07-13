(Video) Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah kicks off his pre-season campaign by missing sitter vs Hibernian

Eddie Nketiah is back in action for Arsenal, but he appears to have left his shooting boots on holiday.

Though Euro 2020 has only recently drawn to a close, the football never ends, with club sides now kicking off their pre-season campaigns.

Arsenal’s begins with a tussle with Scottish outfit Hibernian this evening, during which they made a horror mistake to gift the home side the advantage.

Eddie Nketiah, the all-time top scorer in the history of the England U21s, who will surely be out to impress Mikel Arteta this pre-season, then had a golden opportunity to level the scores.

Unfortunately for the 22-year-old centre-forward, he appeared to overthink what he was doing with it and put it wide of the mark, against all odds…

Tough miss by Eddie Nketiah in Arsenal’s first friendly of the season. pic.twitter.com/F97lmXQAXU — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) July 13, 2021

Of course, it’s still early in pre-season, so this is the first time that Nketiah has been presented with an in-game one-on-one opportunity for months.

However, if you want to be leading the line for a club like Arsenal, you need to be burying those kind of opportunities.

That is a sitter…

