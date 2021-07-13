Video: Premier League ref Michael Oliver spotted at Wembley chanting along with the fans

Obviously we’ve all made accusations of a referee favouring a certain team, but you rarely see them being able to enjoy a game and just supporting a team from the stands.

There was one notable exception a few years ago courtesy of Mike Dean, and he ended up looking even more unhinged than usual as he watched Tranmere Rovers:

Unfortunately this isn’t quite on the same level as it’s just Michael Oliver having a nice time as he’s singing along, but unfortunately his team didn’t get the result so we’ll never know if he would’ve matched Dean in the full time celebrations.