Video: Premier League ref Michael Oliver spotted at Wembley chanting along with the fans

Obviously we’ve all made accusations of a referee favouring a certain team, but you rarely see them being able to enjoy a game and just supporting a team from the stands.

There was one notable exception a few years ago courtesy of Mike Dean, and he ended up looking even more unhinged than usual as he watched Tranmere Rovers:

Unfortunately this isn’t quite on the same level as it’s just Michael Oliver having a nice time as he’s singing along, but unfortunately his team didn’t get the result so we’ll never know if he would’ve matched Dean in the full time celebrations.

Michael Oliver enjoying himself from Gunners

