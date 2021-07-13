(Video) Emile Smith Rowe scores for Arsenal with smart finish in only Gunners positive of the evening

Arsenal were defeated 2-1 in their opening pre-season fixture against Hibernian, with Emile Smith Rowe netting the only goal of the game for the Gunners.

Though you can’t read too much into pre-season, especially with Arsenal still having many key players away from the squad, the starting XI fielded by Mikel Arteta ought to have been strong enough to comfortably defeat Hibernian.

However, the scoreline finished 2-1, with Arsenal beginning their pre-season campaign with a pretty embarrassing defeat. The only positive to take from the game from Arteta’s perspective is Smith Rowe’s goal.

Smith Rowe netted twice in his final four games, the same amount he’d managed in his previous 29 for the club. He looks intent on continuing that goalscoring form, even if Arsenal aren’t at the races.

The youngster found himself with a few yards of space at the back post and diverted the ball cooly past the Hibernian goalkeeper. The signs are positive for him at least…

Pictures courtesy of Arsenal

