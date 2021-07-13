(Video) Emile Smith Rowe scores for Arsenal with smart finish in only Gunners positive of the evening

Arsenal were defeated 2-1 in their opening pre-season fixture against Hibernian, with Emile Smith Rowe netting the only goal of the game for the Gunners.
Though you can’t read too much into pre-season, especially with Arsenal still having many key players away from the squad, the starting XI fielded by Mikel Arteta ought to have been strong enough to comfortably defeat Hibernian.
MORE: (Video) Arsenal back with a bang as 19-year-old keeper gifts Hibernian opening goal with horror error
However, the scoreline finished 2-1, with Arsenal beginning their pre-season campaign with a pretty embarrassing defeat. The only positive to take from the game from Arteta’s perspective is Smith Rowe’s goal.
Smith Rowe netted twice in his final four games, the same amount he’d managed in his previous 29 for the club. He looks intent on continuing that goalscoring form, even if Arsenal aren’t at the races.
The youngster found himself with a few yards of space at the back post and diverted the ball cooly past the Hibernian goalkeeper. The signs are positive for him at least…
Emile Smith-Rowe’s goal earlier.
— Gunners (@Gunnersc0m) July 13, 2021
Pictures courtesy of Arsenal
Click here for more of the latest Arsenal news
1 CommentAdd a Comment
I still feel sorry for arsenal football club as a fan they’re going nowhere because the club is owned by a “DEVIL” I mean “SATAN” I pray that,the FA SHOULD RUINED this club.KROENKE is a DEVIL in THE HIGHEST order.And he still has plans to TAKE ARSENAL to the super league 100%.The arsenal supporters are to be blame.I followed my instincts since 2011 when United beat arsenal 8-2 i decided never to buy ANYTHING ARSENAL.to archieve success,is deciplin and sacrifice.A REVOLUTION should have started since 2011 but YOU DOGS that barks but can’t bite.shame to you Supporters.nois markers.I have nothing to lose but to say it as it’s.I’ll repeat KROENKE is “SATAN”.Worse than a thief.