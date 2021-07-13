West Ham prepared to let former Dortmund ace depart on a free

West Ham could be forced to look for another new forward this summer, with it being reported that the club is prepared to let Andriy Yarmolenko go on a free.

This comes from Haber 365 (via HITC), with the publication claiming that the Ukraine international is looking for a £75,000-a-week contract.

David Moyes’ men are in a precarious situation already having seen Sebastian Haller depart in the winter window.

The outlet has suggested that Yarmolenko is being eyed by Besitkas in the window, though rivals Fenerbahce are said to be leading the race for the Euros star’s signature.

It remains to be seen one kind of budget the Hammers will be able to utilise this summer, though the club’s options could broaden considerably if they receive a monstrous offer for England international Declan Rice.