West Ham source makes transfer declaration as curtain drawn on European Championship

West Ham have been tipped to engage in transfer activity following the end of the European Championship.

This comes from ExWHUemployee (via FootballFanCast), with it being speculated that the Hammers will part ways with out-of-favour star Andriy Yarmolenko this summer.

David Moyes’ men are considered somewhat likely to bolster their forward line, particularly following the winter window departure of Sebastian Haller to the Eredivisie.

Club fans will be keeping their fingers crossed, however, that such potential activity doesn’t extend to the loss of Chelsea-linked England international Declan Rice, whose performances on the international stage will have no doubt attracted some interest from potential suitors.