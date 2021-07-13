Menu

“Without a question, 100%” – Mikel Arteta shares a transfer update that should please Arsenal supporters

Arsenal FC Aston Villa FC
Posted by

There may not be many positives for Arsenal to take from their loss to Hibs this evening, but Emile Smith Rowe did look bright and he scored a nice goal too.

He did breakthrough into the first team last year and he looks like the kind of player that Mikel Arteta should be building the team around going forward, but there was something a bit off this summer.

Transfer interest from Aston Villa simply wouldn’t go away, while there were even suggestions that they were ready to come back with a third offer so there were fears that he could be sold.

It was never going to be a good look for the club if they were cashing in on some of their most promising young players, so this update from Mikel Arteta should be what the fans are looking to hear:

He’s not out of contract imminently so there’s no pressure for Arsenal to let him go, but it would make sense to reward him with a new deal to signal that he really won’t be going anywhere.

More Stories / Latest News
50-year-old arrested after sending disgusting racist abuse to England star Marcus Rashford
Jadon Sancho’s impact at Manchester United already being felt as up to seven stars will go out on loan next season
Exciting striker linked with Man United now set to complete €15m transfer to Ajax
More Stories Emile Smith Rowe

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.