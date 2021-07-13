Wolves agree £10.2m departure but will seal £6.8m replacement this week

According to recent reports, Wolverhampton Wanderers are set to bid farewell to experienced goalkeeper Rui Patricio, who is preparing to join Italian side Roma in a deal worth £10.2m (€12m).

That’s according to Daily Telegraph reporter John Percy, who has claimed the Portuguese shot-stopper is set to join up with compatriot manager Jose Mourinho in Serie A.

Patricio, 33, joined Wolves in 2018 following a £16.2m switch from Sporting Lisbon.

Since arriving at Molineux, the commanding goalkeeper has gone on to feature in 127 matches, in all competitions, racking up 37 clean sheets, along the way.

However, despite being one of the club’s most important and experienced first-team players, with just 12-months left on his current deal, this summer is set to see the 33-year-old move on.

Seemingly following former manager Nuno Espirito Santo out of the exit door, Patricio is expected to join Roma later this week with Olympiacos’ Jose Sa set to replace him in a deal worth just under £7m.