West Ham holding talks over transfer of PSG star

West Ham FC
West Ham United are reportedly in talks over a transfer deal for Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Alphonse Areola this summer.

The 28-year-old has struggled for playing time at PSG, having gone out on loan a few times to Real Madrid and Fulham, as well as others.

See below as latest reports now claim West Ham are working on a deal to bring Areola back to the Premier League…

This could be smart business by the Hammers, who could do well to think about bringing in a long-term replacement for Lukasz Fabianski.

Areola has shown some promise throughout his career, and it’s no disgrace to have struggled for playing time at a big club like PSG.

West Ham over-achieved in the Premier League last season, so David Moyes will be well aware that he could do with strengthening this squad in order to challenge for a place in Europe again.

