Arsenal chief Edu in constant communication with agent of PL star over potential £35m transfer

Arsenal technical director Edu is reportedly in constant contact with the agent of Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves.

The Portugal international has shone in his time at Molineux and it makes sense that a move to a bigger club could now be on the horizon for him this summer.

Arsenal could certainly do with a signing like Neves to bolster their options in midfield, and it seems Edu is working on negotiating a potential £35million deal, according to the Sun.

The Gunners would do very well to sign Neves for that kind of price, as his range of passing and eye for goal from midfield could make him a hugely important long-term addition to Mikel Arteta’s squad.

With Dani Ceballos leaving after two years on loan from Real Madrid, it makes sense that a player like Neves now seems to be a priority for Arsenal.

The 24-year-old has the potential to be even better than Ceballos, who was pretty inconsistent in his two seasons at the Emirates Stadium.

The Sun add that Arsenal could continue to be busy in the transfer market with moves for Albert Sambi Lokonga, Ben White, Houssem Aouar, and James Maddison.