Arsenal star said to be house-hunting in Milan as €20M transfer to Inter nears completion

Arsenal full-back Hector Bellerin will be playing his football with Inter Milan next season, according to Todo Fichajes.

Bellerin has been a superb servant to the Gunners, but his performances were sub-par last season.

With his contract having just two years left to run, as is reported by Transfermarkt, you wonder if Arsenal could be tempted into cashing-in while he still has resale value.

As per Todo Fichajes, we’re already past that, with agreement nearing between Arsenal and Inter over the transfer of the Spaniard’s services.

With Achraf Hakimi having signed for Paris Saint-Germain, the report claims that Inter will sign Bellerin for around €20M (£17M), with the defender penning a five-year deal.

The report goes as far as claiming that Bellerin is already house-hunting in Milan, so it certainly gives the impression that this will be imminently confirmed by the two clubs.

It’s by no means a bulletproof source, so Arsenal fans need not begin preparing their thank you and goodbye messages just yet. We shall see if this comes to fruition.

