Menu

Arsenal star said to be house-hunting in Milan as €20M transfer to Inter nears completion

Arsenal FC
Posted by

Arsenal full-back Hector Bellerin will be playing his football with Inter Milan next season, according to Todo Fichajes.

Bellerin has been a superb servant to the Gunners, but his performances were sub-par last season.

With his contract having just two years left to run, as is reported by Transfermarkt, you wonder if Arsenal could be tempted into cashing-in while he still has resale value.

As per Todo Fichajes, we’re already past that, with agreement nearing between Arsenal and Inter over the transfer of the Spaniard’s services.

MORE: Arsenal outbid rivals for top transfer target as Edu prepares personal plea to player

Hector Bellerin
Hector Bellerin is reportedly close to joining Inter Milan
More Stories / Latest News
“We offered one £200 to let five of us in” – England fan tells unbelievable tales of steward bribes at Euro 2020 final
Leicester City hopeful star will sign new deal as Liverpool pursue other avenues
Newcastle United close to agreement over Arsenal goal-machine, Chelsea starlet next on the list

With Achraf Hakimi having signed for Paris Saint-Germain, the report claims that Inter will sign Bellerin for around €20M (£17M), with the defender penning a five-year deal.

The report goes as far as claiming that Bellerin is already house-hunting in Milan, so it certainly gives the impression that this will be imminently confirmed by the two clubs.

It’s by no means a bulletproof source, so Arsenal fans need not begin preparing their thank you and goodbye messages just yet. We shall see if this comes to fruition.

Click here for more of the latest Arsenal news

More Stories Hector Bellerin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.