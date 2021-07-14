Arsenal outbid rivals for top transfer target as Edu prepares personal plea to player

Arsenal have reportedly made the best financial offer for Sassuolo midfielder Manuel Locatelli, but the player himself would rather join Juventus.

This could be a tricky situation for the Gunners, who seem determined to get a deal done for Locatelli, but may find it takes more than just making the best bid for him.

See below for the latest details on the Locatelli transfer saga, as Ekrem Konur claims the Italy international will need persuading, and that Arsenal technical director Edu plans to try doing just that with a speech to convince him to move to the Emirates Stadium…

?#Arsenal have given Sassuolo the best financial offer for Manuel Locatelli. ?Locatelli, however, wants to play for #Juventus. #Rossi has no choice but to sign with Juventus. ?Edu #Gaspar will give a speech to convince Locatelli. pic.twitter.com/Kth8fB70Oy — Ekrem KONUR (@Ekremkonur) July 14, 2021

Locatelli looks an exciting young talent, with the 23-year-old having just shone on the big stage at Euro 2020, playing a part in Roberto Mancini’s side winning the competition.

It would be interesting to see Locatelli at Arsenal, but it’s perhaps not too surprising that his preference is to play for a big name like Juventus.

The Turin giants are historically the biggest club in Italy and could offer Locatelli both the chance to play Champions League football, and the realistic opportunity to win major honours.

It could be hard for Edu to sell a move to Arsenal to him, but Gooners will hope the Brazilian can manage it.