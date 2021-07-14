Arsenal offered chance to sign impressive young star in swap transfer

Arsenal have reportedly been offered the chance to seal the transfer of Roma midfielder Amadou Diawara.

According to Il Romanista, the Gunners face continued interest from Roma in Swiss midfield ace Granit Xhaka, and the Italian giants want to try offering Diawara to the north London giants to try and get a deal done.

Arsenal fans may well have mixed feelings about losing Xhaka, with the 28-year-old often dividing opinion in his time at the Emirates Stadium.

There’s no doubt Xhaka is capable of being a key player for Arsenal, but it’s just not always worked out for him in his time in the Premier League, with fans quick to turn on him when he makes a mistake or has one bad game.

Diawara could well be an upgrade for Mikel Arteta in the middle of the park, with Xhaka likely to need replacing if he does leave for Roma.

The 23-year-old Guinea international has shown some promise in his relatively short career so far, and it could work out well for both clubs if he moves to Arsenal as part of the deal.