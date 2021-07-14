The latest Arsenal transfer news is in and it looks like there could be some big names heading both in and out of the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners could do with making changes to their squad this summer, and it looks like that will involve clearing out some unwanted names.

First up, however, there’s some encouraging news on Arsenal’s pursuit of Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves as technical director Edu holds talks with the Portugal international’s agent Jorge Mendes.

It’s claimed that the north London giants are in frequent contact with Neves’ representative as they hope to lure him to the club for around £35million.

Given some of the names being linked with a move away from Arsenal, as well as those who’ve already left, such as Dani Ceballos, it makes sense that Neves is emerging as a priority after his fine form in his time in the Premier League.

Next up, there’s an update on another midfielder as Granit Xhaka continues to be strongly linked with a move to Roma.

Latest reports claim that the Serie A giants are offering Arsenal the chance to sign Amadou Diawara as part of the deal, which could be tempting for Mikel Arteta and co.

Diawara, 23, looks a promising young player who could be ideal to come in as a long-term replacement for the unsettled Xhaka.

Finally, Arsenal right-back Hector Bellerin could also be on his way out of the club as Inter Milan is strongly tipped as his next destination.

Latest transfer odds on players who could move this summer have Bellerin as a staggering 1/5 to quit AFC for the San Siro.

Bellerin has also previously been linked with Paris Saint-Germain, but since the French giants signed Achraf Hakimi, it looks like Bellerin could now replace Hakimi at Inter.