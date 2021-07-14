Barcelona midfielder has heart set on Premier League transfer with Leicester City linked

Philippe Coutinho has his heart set on a return to the Premier League, with Leicester City the only side to be linked with the Barcelona midfielder to date.

It was in the Premier League with Liverpool where Coutinho really made a name for himself. His stellar performances at Anfield earned himself his move to the Nou Camp.

While Coutinho’s switch to Barcelona, for one of the largest transfer fees ever paid for any player, has not worked out as planned, his talent cannot be called into question.

As a result, it’d be no surprise if a club opted to take a punt on him this summer. As is detailed by Sport Witness, Leicester City have been linked by the Spanish media.

They also note that Mundo Deportivo have claimed Coutinho wants to return to the Premier League and has instructed his agent to make it happen.

That’s far from confirmation that he’ll be heading back to England – let alone to Leicester – but it does suggest that there could be intriguing developments ahead.

