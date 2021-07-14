Barcelona have reportedly sorted out a suitor for Antoine Griezmann, according to Catalunya Radio via COPE, the Frenchman will return to Atletico Madrid in a swap deal involving Saul Niguez.

Marca reported earlier this week that Barcelona would have to part ways with a high earner in an effort to free up the funds needed to renew the contract of Lionel Messi.

COPE report that Barcelona are now on the brink of exchanging Griezmann for midfielder Saul in a deal that would save the Blaugrana about €12m gross in wages per season.

It’s added that Diego Simeone is delighted that a reunion with Griezmann, who became a superstar in his five years with Atletico, is nearing completion.

COPE add that a change of heart from Barcelona president Joan Laporta is the only thing that could stop the deal at this point.

COPE have found that Griezmann is awaiting a call from Atletico as the transfer edges closer to being finalised, the Frenchman is actually away with former and seemingly future teammate Koke.

After parting with €120m, per BBC Sport, to recruit Griezmann just two years ago, bidding farewell to the attacker of course isn’t ideal but if it’s the only way that Messi can remain it’s essentially a no-brainer.

Whilst Saul has the quality to be an instant starter for the Blaugrana if Ronald Koeman desires, Barcelona may not be helping their hopes very much in strengthening the La Liga champions with the return of one of their best ever players.