West Ham enquire about forward signing as Moyes given £30m budget for that position

West Ham FC
West Ham United have reportedly enquired about a potential loan deal for Borussia Monchengladbach forward Breel Embolo.

The Switzerland international looked an exciting young player earlier in his career, but he hasn’t really lived up to his potential and could be on the move this summer.

According to 90min, West Ham have asked about possibly taking Embolo on loan this summer, though David Moyes also has a budget of £30million to spend on a new signing up front.

It could be that Embolo is worth taking on loan, but it remains to be seen how much the club would be prepared to pay if they were to pursue a permanent deal for him.

The 24-year-old has only scored 13 Bundesliga goals in the last two seasons, so isn’t in the best form right now, which might leave some Hammers fans underwhelmed.

On his day, however, Embolo has shown that he has tremendous finishing ability, so it might just be that he needs a fresh start to revive his career again.

