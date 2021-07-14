Menu

Chelsea fearful of losing midfield prodigy, some fans share concern over fumbling ‘unbelievable talent’

Chelsea are fearful that they could lose academy prodigy Lewis Bate, who has been described as an ‘unbelievable talent.’

The Blues have made a habit of both producing and acquiring some of the world’s most promising talent in recent years.

Unfortunately, not many of them have gone on to play for Chelsea, with Romelu Lukaku, Mohamed Salah and Kevin De Bruyne all good examples of such.

As per Goal reporter Nizaar Kinsella, there’s now fears that Lewis Bate, amid interest from a host of clubs, could be the next to walk out the Cobham exit door.

Lewis Bate is considered one of Chelsea’s most promising young players
Bate is a central midfielder with bags of quality, the kind that would be of great use to Chelsea in the future, but some fans are now already concerned that they’ll lose him.

Ultimately, there’s not enough minutes to go round at Chelsea, and Thomas Tuchel already has two Ballon D’Or-competing midfielders at his disposal in Jorginho and N’Golo Kante.

If Bate isn’t prepared to earn his stripes in the loan system, just as Mason Mount, Reece James, Andreas Christensen and more had to do, perhaps he ought to just leave now.

