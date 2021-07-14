Chelsea fearful of losing midfield prodigy, some fans share concern over fumbling ‘unbelievable talent’

Chelsea are fearful that they could lose academy prodigy Lewis Bate, who has been described as an ‘unbelievable talent.’

The Blues have made a habit of both producing and acquiring some of the world’s most promising talent in recent years.

Unfortunately, not many of them have gone on to play for Chelsea, with Romelu Lukaku, Mohamed Salah and Kevin De Bruyne all good examples of such.

As per Goal reporter Nizaar Kinsella, there’s now fears that Lewis Bate, amid interest from a host of clubs, could be the next to walk out the Cobham exit door.

There’s now fears that Chelsea could lose Lewis Bate and he’s getting a lot of offers from Premier League and Championship clubs. Similarly, Myles Peart-Harris is gaining interest and not renewed his Chelsea contract. #CFC https://t.co/bjjCuWYnop — Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) July 14, 2021

Bate is a central midfielder with bags of quality, the kind that would be of great use to Chelsea in the future, but some fans are now already concerned that they’ll lose him.

Honestly, losing Lewis Bate for nothing would be nearly as bad as losing Lukaku for 35m and KDB for 20m… he will be bloody unbelievably good this kid. https://t.co/xK99P6Fwcd — FrankieBall ???? (@FrankieBall_v2) July 14, 2021

Unbelievable talent — Will ???????????? (@Will_CFC_) July 14, 2021

This would be the biggest loss imo — . (@buxus_) July 14, 2021

Ultimately, there’s not enough minutes to go round at Chelsea, and Thomas Tuchel already has two Ballon D’Or-competing midfielders at his disposal in Jorginho and N’Golo Kante.

If Bate isn’t prepared to earn his stripes in the loan system, just as Mason Mount, Reece James, Andreas Christensen and more had to do, perhaps he ought to just leave now.

