Chelsea’s five-man transfer shortlist is utterly world-class, fans ought to be excited

Chelsea FC
Chelsea are yet to make a first-team signing this summer – but the calibre of the players being linked with the Blues ought to excite the fans.

After Chelsea last won the Champions League, Eden Hazard was recruited, a signing which marked the start of a new generation at the club.

Blues supporters could be forgiven for growing concerned that we’re now in mid-July and the club don’t appear to be close to signing ANYONE – but Sky Sports may have allayed those fears with a single tweet.

Though Chelsea have not got anyone through the door to date, they are being linked with multiple world-class players. Have a look at this list…

These are the kind of players that clubs want to see linked with their clubs, especially while reigning as champions of Europe.

Whether Chelsea will be able to get any of them through the door remains to be seen, but the fans ought to trust Roman Abramovich, Marina Granovskaia and Petr Cech to get the job done.

They usually do.

