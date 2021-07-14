Chelsea prepared to sell three big names to help fund ambitious transfer

Chelsea chief Roman Abramovich is reportedly desperate to seal the ambitious transfer of Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland.

The prolific Norway international would be a huge signing for Chelsea if they can pull it off, and it seems Abramovich is serious about trying to get a deal done.

MORE: Chelsea to deploy ‘secret weapon’ to get huge signing done

According to Bild, the Blues owner is ready to spend big on signing Haaland and could sell three big names in order to help fund the move.

It’s suggested that the likes of Tammy Abraham, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Hakim Ziyech could all make way at Chelsea as they target a big-money move for Haaland.

Jan Age Fjortoft has also recently reported on CFC chasing the 20-year-old goal machine, stating that Dortmund could be persuaded to let him go for €175million…

Re: Haaland I understand Chelsea are preparing a “BIG offer” to check out and challenge Dortmund’s “he will stay here next season”. The understanding is that Dortmund won’t say no to 175 million euro — Jan Aage Fjortoft ???? ?? (@JanAageFjortoft) July 12, 2021

This would be a huge statement by Chelsea, with Thomas Tuchel in need of a top attacking signing to provide an upgrade on the likes of Timo Werner and Kai Havertz.

Although the west London giants won the Champions League final last season, they were never really in the title race, and clearly need more goals up front.