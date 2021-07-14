Read on for today’s Chelsea transfer gossip round-up, with plenty of potential goings-on at Stamford Bridge before the end of the summer.

The Blues won the Champions League final last season but could still do with strengthening in a few positions if they are to establish themselves as serious Premier League title contenders next season.

Somewhat out of nowhere, Chelsea have apparently launched a bid for Juventus forward Federico Chiesa after his superb form for Italy at Euro 2020.

Chelsea have mostly been linked with the likes of Erling Haaland and Romelu Lukaku this summer, but it now seems Chiesa is also firmly on their agenda as a top target.

It’s been stated that CFC have indicated they could be ready to pay as much as €100million for Chiesa, but Juve are not prepared to enter into talks.

Chelsea are also still being linked strongly with Borussia Dortmund goal machine Haaland, with Roman Abramovich making him an urgent priority.

The west London giants could be ready to sell as many as three first-team players in order to fund their move for Haaland, according to reports.

Chelsea could let Callum Hudson-Odoi, Hakim Ziyech and Tammy Abraham leave Stamford Bridge, and one imagines that could go a long way to funding a deal for Haaland, though one imagines the likes of Manchester City, Real Madrid and Barcelona will also surely be in the race for his signature.

Finally, Chelsea are also in the running to sign Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez, though Liverpool also want the Spain international.

Saul could be a fine signing for Chelsea and it looks like there is a chance of him leaving Atletico this summer after the recent signing of Rodrigo De Paul.

Thomas Tuchel will no doubt hope to be able to win this transfer battle, though Declan Rice has also previously been linked as more of a priority in that position.