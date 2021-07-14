Juventus and Italy defender Giorgio Chiellini has claimed he put a curse on Arsenal youngster Bukayo Saka just before his penalty miss for England in the Euro 2020 final.

See below as Chiellini posts a video confirming he used a special curse word “Kiricocho” just as Saka took his spot-kick, which was saved by Gianluigi Donnarumma…

¡CONFIRMADO: DIJO'KIRICOCHO'! Chiellini le aseguró a @askomartin que utilizó la famosa maldición identificada con Estudiantes para que Inglaterra erre el último penal. pic.twitter.com/XxR9r8lV95 — ESPN Argentina (@ESPNArgentina) July 12, 2021

This word is sometimes used to put a curse on opponents, and Goal have explained the origin of the word.

Apparently, this was the name of a fan of Argentinian club Estudiantes, who would even attend training sessions, whose presence always seemed to lead to players of the club getting injured.

This then led to head coach Carlos Bilardo telling Kiricocho to attend the training sessions of the team’s rivals.

See below as it does seem pretty clear that that’s what Chiellini is saying just before Italy’s players celebrate their win in the Euro 2020 final…