Tottenham are reportedly ready to try beating Manchester United to the transfer of Atalanta centre-back Cristian Romero this summer.

The talented 23-year-old has impressed hugely in Serie A in recent times, and his future could be up in the air in the near future as he’s due to leave Atalanta at the end of this season.

MORE: Barcelona eye surprise swoop for Spurs star

Romero is currently on loan at Atalanta from Juventus, though it remains to be seen how likely it is that he’ll go back to Turin and become a regular starter.

This could open the door for Premier League clubs, with Man Utd strongly linked with the Argentina international on several occasions recently.

However, Calciomercato now report that Spurs seem to be stepping up their interest in a deal, and could now be the favourites to win the race for his signature.

Tottenham could do with showing some ambition in the transfer market after a disappointing season last term, with new manager Nuno Espirito Santo surely needing to be backed with new signings.

Romero seems ideal for THFC to move forward, but it remains to be seen if the player himself might favour a move to United, or perhaps other big clubs.