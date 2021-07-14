England international Tyrone Mings branded a ‘Labour member’ by Tory MP in parliament as Starmer discusses Priti Patel put down against Boris

Politics in the United Kingdom has hit a new low as a Tory MP joked that England international Tyrone Mings was a ‘Labour member’ as the defender’s criticism of Priti Patel was discussed.

Labour leader Keir Starmer brought up the spot-on tweet that Mings aimed at Patel in response to the Home Secretary condemning the racial abuse suffered by England stars, having previously labelled the anti-racism gesture of taking a knee as ‘gesture politics’.

Patel and her office have not commented on the tweet from Mings yet. Starmer referenced the Aston Villa ace’s comments once more in the Houses of Commons, only to be met with a tasteless reaction.

Starmer responded to the ‘Labour Party member’ response with ‘Is that really the response? Is that it?’.

Tory MPs shout out ‘Labour member’ when @Keir_Starmer references Tyrone Mings’ response to Priti Patel. A shocking response. The Tories have tried to stoke the culture war for too long and it’s backfired.#PMQs — Dr Rosena Allin-Khan ? (@DrRosena) July 14, 2021

The fact a Tory MP thought shouting “Labour member!” when Tyrone Mings’ response to Priti Patel was mentioned at #PMQs in some way undermines his credibility to talk about racism is laughable pic.twitter.com/ZUaOKUgaja — Oli Dugmore (@OliDugmore) July 14, 2021

It’s certainly embarrassing for a minister to react in such a manner, but more importantly at least it shows that Mings’ statement has rattled members of the Tory party, keep on going Tyrone!