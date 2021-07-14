“Boris is cancelled” – England players REFUSED to meet PM at Downing Street amid racism row

England players reportedly refused to meet Prime Minister Boris Johnson for a post-Euro 2020 reception at Downing Street.

See below as it’s claimed several members of the England squad declared that “Boris is cancelled” following tensions between the national side and the government in recent weeks…

It was confirmed yesterday that the reception at Downing Street had been ‘shelved’ for the time being, and this came shortly after England defender Tyrone Mings directly hit out at Home Secretary Priti Patel.

Mings accused Patel of stoking the fires that led to Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka receiving horrific racist abuse after missing penalties in the Euro 2020 final defeat to Italy.

Patel and Johnson have previously criticised England’s players for taking the knee before matches, and even encouraged fans to boo them for doing so.

It’s little wonder that it now seems these players are not at all keen to meet with these politicians after their lack of support that seems to have had some role in the abusive messages they’ve received on social media.