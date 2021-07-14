Menu

Fabrizio Romano insists deal to take Man United ace to Jose Mourinho’s Roma is “complicated”

Obviously no team is going to take a major financial hit for no reason, but you’ll often find that having positive relations with another club or manager will lead to favours being granted and favourable terms being agreed when it comes to transfers.

There was plenty of frustration for Man United fans last summer as they took a long time to sign Alex Telles from Porto, and it’s almost hard to believe that he was expected to replace Luke Shaw.

Shaw has been written off by many fans and pundits going into last season but he bounced back in a major way, and it means that Telles wasn’t anything more than a rotation option as time went on.

United also have Brandon Williams to act as a backup so the Brazilian wingback could be seen as expendable, but it sounds like a deal with Roma will be complicated:

There is also the added problem here with Jose Mourinho being in charge of Roma as United may be less inclined to help him out and allow him to go out on load if they don’t want that to happen, so this could depend on the player trying to force an exit if he’s not happy.

There’s also no sign of that happening just now either, so nothing appears to be close.

