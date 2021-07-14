Chelsea have reportedly enquired about a potential transfer deal for Italy star Federico Chiesa

The 23-year-old was one of the stand-out players of Euro 2020 as he won the tournament with Italy, scoring two goals, including a stunning solo strike against Spain in the semi-final.

Chiesa is currently on loan at Juventus from Fiorentina, but it seems the Blues have approached Juve to request talks over signing the forward…

TRUE ? @ChelseaFC has asked @juventusfc for a transfer of @federicochiesa. offered basis for negotiation: 100 mio €. Juventus has declined talks — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) July 14, 2021

Christian Falk has the details in the tweet above, with the reliable reporter stating that Juventus have declined to enter into negotiations for the Italy international, who would be valued at around €100million.

It’s not entirely clear from this tweet if Chelsea would also need to try and negotiate anything with Fiorentina, and it may be the case that although Chiesa is only on loan at Juventus, it is likely they have already in some way decided they will definitely be taking up the option to sign him permanently.

Chelsea would do well to bring in this top talent if they can, with the Blues looking in need of upgrades on inconsistent duo Timo Werner and Kai Havertz.