A legend on the pitch for Atletico Madrid, ‘El Nino’ Fernando Torres will now set about being exactly that in his new coaching role at the Wanda Metropolitans-based outfit.

The Spanish champions are clearly planning for the future, and perhaps a future that doesn’t include Diego Simeone, by installing Torres as coach of the U19 side, according to AS.

He had worked briefly with the side during the latter part of the 2020/21 campaign but had to leave the role for personal reasons.

That didn’t stop the youngsters, just like their senior counterparts, going on to beat cross-city rivals, Real Madrid, to the league title.

As a club legend himself, Torres will command respect from his charges, who will all be looking to make that next step up and force their way into Simeone’s first-team squad.

Depending how well he does in what can arguably be seen as an apprenticeship, will likely dictate how quickly he himself is offered a role with the first-team.