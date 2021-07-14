England star odds-on to seal Manchester City transfer this summer

Aston Villa and England star Jack Grealish is now odds-on to seal a summer transfer window move to Manchester City.

The 25-year-old was a stand-out performer in the Premier League last season and was also regarded as one of England’s bright hopes for Euro 2020 this summer, though in the end he didn’t get that many chances from manager Gareth Southgate.

There’s no doubting Grealish’s talent, however, and his performances for Villa have seen him linked strongly with City by Sky Sports and others.

Pep Guardiola would do well to add this skilful playmaker to his squad for next season, and Ladbrokes now seem to think it’s pretty likely to happen.

The bookmakers are now making Grealish odds-on to move to the Etihad Stadium, as he’s priced at 10/11 to make the move to City in this transfer window.

Alex Apati of Ladbrokes said: “Grealish’s summer is far from over if the latest odds are anything to go by, with a mega-money City move potentially on the cards in the coming weeks.”

City fans will certainly be hoping this happens, with the club yet to really replace legendary playmaker David Silva since he left at the end of the 2019/20 campaign.

Grealish looks like someone who could give City something similar in the attacking midfield department if he does join, though one imagines there’ll surely be other big clubs in for him too.