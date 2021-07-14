Chelsea ready to use ‘secret weapon’ to seal big-name loan transfer

Chelsea are reportedly ready to use their tried and trusted “secret weapon” to try and secure the transfer of Barcelona forward Antoine Griezmann.

The France international has recently been strongly linked with the Blues, with growing talk of Barcelona possibly letting him leave the Nou Camp on loan next season.

And now the latest transfer news from the Express reports on how Chelsea could be ready to use Griezmann’s fellow Frenchman Kurt Zouma to lure him to Stamford Bridge.

This is something Chelsea have used with great success in the past, with Antonio Rudiger notably playing a key role in persuading fellow German stars Timo Werner and Kai Havertz to join the club last summer.

CFC fans will hope Zouma can have a similar effect when it comes to luring Griezmann to west London, as the 30-year-old could still have plenty to offer Thomas Tuchel’s side.

The likes of Erling Haaland, Harry Kane, Romelu Lukaku and Robert Lewandowski have been linked with Chelsea, who need more goals up front after some inconsistent form from Werner, Havertz and Tammy Abraham last season.

Even though Griezmann has not quite hit his best form in his time at Barca, he remains a world class talent who could surely be worth having around on a temporary basis in Thomas Tuchel’s side.