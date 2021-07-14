Erling Haaland’s intriguing response when asked about his future amid Chelsea transfer links

Chelsea fans may be excited about the somewhat cryptic response of Erling Haaland when he was asked if he was staying at Borussia Dortmund.

The Norway international has established himself as one of the most exciting young players in world football in recent times, scoring a remarkable 41 goals in 41 games in all competitions last season.

Unsurprisingly, this seems to have led to transfer interest from Chelsea, with Jan Age Fjortoft recently reporting that the Blues were ready to launch a big offer for Haaland, with €175million possibly enough to persuade his club to let him go…

Re: Haaland I understand Chelsea are preparing a “BIG offer” to check out and challenge Dortmund’s “he will stay here next season”. The understanding is that Dortmund won’t say no to 175 million euro — Jan Aage Fjortoft ???? ?? (@JanAageFjortoft) July 12, 2021

It will be interesting to see if Chelsea can really afford to put this kind of package together, but they showed plenty of ambition in last summer’s transfer market as they recruited a whole host of new players, including big names like Kai Havertz, Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech and Ben Chilwell.

According to the latest from Christian Falk, Haaland didn’t exactly do much to rule out a move away from Dortmund when he was quizzed about his future…

Of course, it might just be that the 20-year-old isn’t in the mood to talk about the constant transfer gossip that has been going on for months, but he could’ve done his bit to stop it by simply stating he wanted to stay at Dortmund.

The fact that he didn’t do that is sure to get Chelsea fans and indeed fans of other top clubs excited about his potential availability.