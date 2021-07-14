Tottenham Hotspur have been dealt yet another slightly embarrassing setback this summer as Marca report that Sevilla star Jules Kounde has refused to even entertain the idea of joining Spurs.

Last night’s claims from Gianluca di Marzio that the North London outfit had agreed a €30m deal with Sevilla that would also see Davinson Sanchez head to Spain now appear to be well wide of the mark.

Marca report that the player himself rejected the prospect of joining Spurs after they expressed their interest to Sevilla, who then consulted the environment of Kounde.

It’s added that Kounde is not attracted by Spurs, who will not be in the Champions League next season, and specifically that the quality centre-back does not see Daniel Levy’s club as a place for growth.

Instead Kounde will bide his time and look to secure a transfer to one of Europe’s biggest clubs, the ace is a target for Manchester United and Chelsea, both of whom are looking for new centre-backs.

Kounde has been exceptional for Sevilla since arriving in the summer of 2019 for a fee of €27.5m, per ESPN. The 22-year-old has cemented himself as one of the best young defenders around.

Marca add that Kounde is valued at around €65m-€70m by Sevilla, with the proceeds from the France international’s sale – should big clubs make offers – to be used to rebuild the squad.

The Kounde snub is not an ideal start for new Spurs boss Nuno Espirito Santo, who had picked out the gifted defender as the North London outfit look to revamp their defensive ranks ahead of next season.