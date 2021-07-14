Manchester United are reportedly set to officially announce the transfer of Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund in the next few days.

See below for details as Dharmesh Sheth reports that Sancho’s move to Man Utd is edging closer, even if it’s not completely over the line just yet…

?"We are expecting a formal announcement in the next few days." @skysports_sheth has the very latest on Jadon Sancho's move to Manchester United pic.twitter.com/KROEcedR4s — Football Daily (@footballdaily) July 14, 2021

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports News

It has long looked a bit of a formality that this would go through, and although it’s dragging on a bit, United fans will surely be relieved to hear this could soon be announced.

Sheth adds that United have saved around £35million on Sancho after not paying what Dortmund asked for him last summer.