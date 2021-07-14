Menu

Video: Man United expected to announce major signing in next few days, they’ve saved £35m on the deal

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United are reportedly set to officially announce the transfer of Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund in the next few days.

See below for details as Dharmesh Sheth reports that Sancho’s move to Man Utd is edging closer, even if it’s not completely over the line just yet…

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports News

It has long looked a bit of a formality that this would go through, and although it’s dragging on a bit, United fans will surely be relieved to hear this could soon be announced.

Sheth adds that United have saved around £35million on Sancho after not paying what Dortmund asked for him last summer.

More Stories Jadon Sancho

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.