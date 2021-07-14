As part of an exclusive column for the Sun, Jose Mourinho has raved about one ‘phenomenal’ Spurs talent that he worked with who can burst onto the scene for England in the next few years.

During his time as Spurs boss, Mourinho compared Scarlett to his former Manchester United and England star Marcus Rashford, now the Portuguese icon has once again raved about the talent.

Mourinho insists that the 2022 World Cup will come too early for the 17-year-old, but feels that Scarlett is one of the players who could emerge for the national team by the next Euros, in 2024.

Scarlett was handed his first-team breakthrough by Mourinho last season, featuring in two Europa League games before a short cameo against West Brom in the Premier League later in the season.

Scarlett is Spurs’ most exciting talent and the striker seems to be too good for youth football right now, having scored 22 in 19 for the Under-18s last season and three in five for the Under-23s.

Here are Mourinho’s latest flattering comments on Scarlett:

“But if I compare the academies at Premier League clubs now to how they were when I first arrived in England in 2004, then the improvement is vast.”

“I hope leading Premier League managers don’t just think of their own clubs but also the national team and that they give these young English guys more chances.”

“I know he’s still very young, just 17, and the next World Cup is probably too early, but Tottenham have a striker who, if everything goes well, is going to be phenomenal.”

“That kid, Dane Scarlett, probably won’t be ready for Qatar next year — although you never know — but for the next Euros in 2024, he is an example of one who can emerge.”

“I know there are many more like him at Manchester United and Chelsea and other clubs, because the work they are doing in producing technically-gifted players in English academies is miles better now.”

Mourinho’s comments on Scarlett breaking into the England setup are certainly surprising considering that the centre-forward has barely even played 20 minutes of senior football for Spurs.

Nonetheless, it’s clear that the England youth international is knocking on the first-team door, fans will be hoping that Nuno Espirito Santo can develop Scarlett as expected in the next couple of seasons.

Given the speculation surrounding the future of Harry Kane, the Spurs hierarchy and supporters will be delighted to know that they have a star in the making waiting in the wings.