Jurgen Klopp sends message to Liverpool players who are thinking about a transfer away

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has discussed the club’s transfer plans for the summer and also sent a message to any Reds players who are thinking about leaving Anfield.

The German tactician moved quickly to bring in Ibrahima Konate from RB Leipzig earlier in the transfer window, and the young Frenchman looks a fine signing to help fix Liverpool’s defence after so many problems in that position last season.

It seems, however, that Klopp doesn’t have too many other targets on his agenda at the moment, as he instead preferred to focus on the young players he has with him in pre-season.

The Reds boss urged these players to take this chance to impress, and also said that if there’s anyone angling for a move away, then they should come and talk to him about it.

“I don’t know. With a few of the younger ones, maybe we have to think about going out on loan, stuff like this, is it the right moment? There’s no final decision yet,” Klopp told Liverpool’s official site.

“These first few days, it’s not the time to think about that because that’s the moment when they all can show up. I prefer to get positively surprised of some of the boys where I think, ‘Oh my God, I didn’t expect him being that close already.’

“We have so [much] movement in the squad if you want, there’s so many players who could step up – for different reasons, the last season was maybe not theirs but that doesn’t mean from now on it will always go backwards.

“No, there’s a chance to make the right steps in the right direction. They were close to the first team but didn’t play often enough. So, the door is open. A lot of midfielders not here, so come on, take the chance and play the best football you are able to do and then we immediately get options – it’s always like having new signings.

“I’m really not in a rush about that. If somebody wants to leave, he can come to me and can tell me and then I think about it. Nobody came so far, so obviously no rush from the players’ side as well.

“The market anyway is a really calm one in the moment, I think. There was [Jadon] Sancho and maybe somebody else, OK, Konate we did that early, but it’s a really calm window. Let’s see what happens and all of these things, but in the moment, everybody has the chance to impress me and I hope they do.”

That perhaps suggests that Klopp doesn’t currently think there’s anyone in his LFC squad who is seriously thinking about quitting the club this summer.

One imagines there will surely be some sales at some point, though, as Liverpool have plenty of backup players who don’t look likely to make the step up to becoming regulars any time soon.