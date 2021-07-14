Menu

Tottenham agree swap deal to potentially beat Manchester United to big-name transfer

Manchester United FC Tottenham FC
Posted by

Tottenham have reportedly reached an agreement with Sevilla for the potential transfer of Jules Kounde.

The France international is yet to decide on his future, but Gianluca Di Marzio claim that Spurs do seem to have struck a deal with Sevilla to sign the centre-back for €30million, plus Davinson Sanchez moving in the opposite direction.

MORE: Spurs also set to beat Man Utd to signing of Serie A star

This would be some superb business by Tottenham if they pull it off, with Kounde showing himself to be one of the finest young defenders in Europe in recent times.

Manchester United have also been linked with the 22-year-old by Duncan Castles of the Transfer Window Podcast, and it’s easy to see why the Red Devils would be interested…

More Stories / Latest News
Erling Haaland’s intriguing response when asked about his future amid Chelsea transfer links
Tottenham ready to beat Manchester United to transfer of Serie A star
Arsenal chief Edu in constant communication with agent of PL star over potential £35m transfer

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could do with a better long-term defensive partner for Harry Maguire after some underwhelming performances from Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly in recent seasons, but it may be that Kounde will head to Spurs instead.

New THFC manager Nuno Espirito Santo will undoubtedly be keen to put his own stamp on this struggling squad, and a move for a top talent like Kounde could be a great start to life at his new club.

More Stories Davinson Sanchez Jules Kounde

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.