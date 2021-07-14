Tottenham have reportedly reached an agreement with Sevilla for the potential transfer of Jules Kounde.

The France international is yet to decide on his future, but Gianluca Di Marzio claim that Spurs do seem to have struck a deal with Sevilla to sign the centre-back for €30million, plus Davinson Sanchez moving in the opposite direction.

This would be some superb business by Tottenham if they pull it off, with Kounde showing himself to be one of the finest young defenders in Europe in recent times.

Manchester United have also been linked with the 22-year-old by Duncan Castles of the Transfer Window Podcast, and it’s easy to see why the Red Devils would be interested…

Manchester United offer €45m for Jules Kounde.

Offer rejected by Sevilla, who owe sell-on clause to Bordeaux and are constrained by La Liga spending limit in replacing the France international.

Kounde keen to join Real Madrid. https://t.co/joxxCEdx6nhttps://t.co/K9d9iDYFJj pic.twitter.com/yqZhTRyQwO — Duncan Castles (@DuncanCastles) June 27, 2021

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could do with a better long-term defensive partner for Harry Maguire after some underwhelming performances from Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly in recent seasons, but it may be that Kounde will head to Spurs instead.

New THFC manager Nuno Espirito Santo will undoubtedly be keen to put his own stamp on this struggling squad, and a move for a top talent like Kounde could be a great start to life at his new club.